Ellevest Inc. Invests $49,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

IEX stock opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.92.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

