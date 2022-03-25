Ellevest Inc. Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 760.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 93,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,376,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of VNO opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.27.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

VNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.