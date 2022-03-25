Ellevest Inc. Has $44,000 Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.0% during the third quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 71,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

