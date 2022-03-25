Ellevest Inc. Has $306,000 Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ellevest Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $17,051,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $96.65 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

