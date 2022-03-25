Ellevest Inc. Has $187,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after purchasing an additional 230,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 201,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $148.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.85. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.07 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,476 shares of company stock worth $4,348,930. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

