Ellevest Inc. Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.91 and a one year high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.29.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

