Ellevest Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,006,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,261,000 after acquiring an additional 190,378 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 142,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,008,000 after acquiring an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 781,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $335,649,000 after buying an additional 92,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,474,000 after buying an additional 90,288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.80.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $467.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $425.92 and its 200 day moving average is $431.05. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.89 and a fifty-two week high of $468.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

