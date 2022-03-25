Ellevest Inc. Buys 1,004 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 44,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PulteGroup from $80.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

