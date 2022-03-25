eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Get eHealth alerts:

EHTH stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.13. eHealth has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.22.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $6,244,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,845,000 after buying an additional 74,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in eHealth by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.