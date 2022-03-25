easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.87) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.26) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.53) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 713.38 ($9.39).

Shares of LON:EZJ traded up GBX 8.80 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 518 ($6.82). The company had a trading volume of 1,052,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,050. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 596.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 609.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 417.40 ($5.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Stephen Hester purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.32) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($126,382.31). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($13,101.00). Insiders have bought 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 in the last 90 days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

