EasyFi (EZ) Price Hits $2.18

EasyFi (EZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for $2.18 or 0.00004887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EasyFi has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $496,903.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

EasyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EasyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EasyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EasyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

