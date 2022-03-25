Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Acquired by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 115.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $320,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

EBC stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

