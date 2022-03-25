Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) shares rose 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 5,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 808,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 52.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

