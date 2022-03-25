E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOAN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($16.48) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.32 ($13.54).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.37 ($11.39) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €11.36. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

