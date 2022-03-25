Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$3.40. 3,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,238. The stock has a market cap of C$131.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. Dynacor Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.03 and a twelve month high of C$3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.04.
Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
