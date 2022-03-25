Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.51

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $108.51 and last traded at $108.32, with a volume of 15078 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

The firm has a market cap of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.05.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

