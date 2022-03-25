Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DUK. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.58.

Shares of DUK opened at $107.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $94.40 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 750,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

