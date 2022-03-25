Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy stock opened at $107.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $94.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

