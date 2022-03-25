Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.37

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $14.61. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 46,139 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DPG. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at $158,000.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

