Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) PT Lowered to $38.00 at DA Davidson

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DCT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.84 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,250 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.