DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.90.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,560,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,643,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.85. The company had a trading volume of 515,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,706. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $128.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.