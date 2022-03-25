DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $52.64. 1,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,012. DTE Energy has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
