DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP) Short Interest Down 87.1% in March

DTE Energy Co. (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $52.64. 1,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,012. DTE Energy has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $52.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden Asset Management L P CA bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,208,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,467,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in DTE Energy by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,071,000 after acquiring an additional 123,122 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,353,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 849,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,632,000 after acquiring an additional 74,190 shares during the period.

