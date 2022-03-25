Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 925 ($12.18) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRX. Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.57) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.64) to GBX 980 ($12.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($9.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.24).

Get Drax Group alerts:

DRX opened at GBX 746.85 ($9.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 388.80 ($5.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 748.35 ($9.85). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 646.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 574.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

About Drax Group (Get Rating)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.