Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 925 ($12.18) price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on DRX. Citigroup lowered Drax Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 651 ($8.57) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Drax Group from GBX 960 ($12.64) to GBX 980 ($12.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 650 ($8.56) to GBX 700 ($9.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 701.83 ($9.24).
DRX opened at GBX 746.85 ($9.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 388.80 ($5.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 748.35 ($9.85). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 646.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 574.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.78.
About Drax Group (Get Rating)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
