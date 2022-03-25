DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $111.25, but opened at $108.58. DoorDash shares last traded at $109.43, with a volume of 1,680 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $5,400,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 466,474 shares of company stock worth $52,612,131 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.87. The company has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.65 and a beta of -0.16.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 138.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,219,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,123,000 after buying an additional 3,607,379 shares during the period. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $423,300,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.9% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,379,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,075,000 after buying an additional 2,213,829 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

