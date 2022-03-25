Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DOMO. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $48.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. Domo has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $98.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $339,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock worth $3,352,511 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Domo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

