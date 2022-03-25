Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO Sells $559,029.70 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Domo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Domo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Domo by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domo by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Domo by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 14,343 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

