Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) CEO Sells $559,029.70 in Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $559,029.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ DOMO opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 2.69. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.
Domo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Domo (DOMO)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist
- 3 Healthcare Stocks With Healthy Fundamentals
- 3 Natural Resource Stocks in Overdrive Amid World Tensions
- Ollie’s Still Merits a Spot on Your Watchlist
- 3D Systems Stock Giving Bargain Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.