Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Position Decreased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.41. 69,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,507. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

