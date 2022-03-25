Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$72.00 at Scotiabank

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DOL. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.00.

Shares of DOL opened at C$67.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.78. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$51.21 and a twelve month high of C$71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76.

In related news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

