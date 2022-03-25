Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI) Insider Acquires A$195,887.24 in Stock

Diversified United Investment Limited (ASX:DUI – Get Rating) insider Charles Goode acquired 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.89 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of A$195,887.24 ($145,101.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Diversified United Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Diversified United Investment Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For the equity portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in Australian and international equities.

