Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.41. 138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Get Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,169,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.