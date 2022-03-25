Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Get Diffusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $336,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,223,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 4,532,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,995. The company has a market cap of $28.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.98.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. The company is also developing DFN-529, a phosphoinositide 3-kinase/Akt/mechanistic target of rapamycin pathway inhibitor.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.