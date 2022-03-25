DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Short Interest Update

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 675.7% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DHC Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,138. DHC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHCA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

