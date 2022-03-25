DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $495,710.86

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $495,710.86 and $2,104.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,117.81 or 0.07020019 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,407.62 or 0.99987593 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00043023 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

