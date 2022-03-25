DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Trading Up 2.9%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $482.00 and last traded at $481.99. Approximately 4,942 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 894,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $468.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.19, a P/E/G ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.63.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total value of $114,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,690 shares of company stock valued at $13,765,547. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after buying an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in DexCom by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $752,318,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

