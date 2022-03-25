DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Insider Sells $114,995.00 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.98, for a total transaction of $114,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Robert Pacelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DexCom alerts:

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $468.39 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.45 and a 52 week high of $659.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.19, a P/E/G ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in DexCom during the third quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.