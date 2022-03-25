DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $619.85 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $619.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $604.80 million to $629.03 million. DexCom posted sales of $505.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.33.

Shares of DXCM traded up $11.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.99. 24,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,595. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $421.80 and a 200-day moving average of $512.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,690 shares of company stock worth $13,765,547 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

