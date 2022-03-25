Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.60 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €24.60 ($27.03) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DTE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.67) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($29.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($28.57) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €23.00 ($25.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.62 ($25.96).

DTE stock opened at €16.74 ($18.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €16.51 and a 200-day moving average of €16.59. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.98) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.92).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

