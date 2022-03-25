Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 450 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 157.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.77) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.32) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.25) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 185.04. The firm has a market cap of £35.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12-month low of GBX 170.63 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.63).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

