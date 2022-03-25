Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1,680.00 price objective on the stock.

STJPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.38) to GBX 1,600 ($21.06) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.37) to GBX 1,765 ($23.24) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,736.25.

Shares of STJPF opened at $19.15 on Thursday. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69.

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

