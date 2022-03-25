Desjardins Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Desjardins increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.10. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americas Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.65.

Shares of USAS stock opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 14.6% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 198,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 67.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32,948 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares in the last quarter. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

