Deltec Asset Management LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGII opened at $9.92 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

