Deltec Asset Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Deltec Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABG Acquisition Corp. I were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 459,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 104,584 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 71,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 31,619 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of ABGI opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.02.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.