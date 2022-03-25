Deltec Asset Management LLC Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Athenex were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Athenex by 432.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51. Athenex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Athenex ( NASDAQ:ATNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.07). Athenex had a negative return on equity of 85.33% and a negative net margin of 166.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATNX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Athenex from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Athenex (Get Rating)

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.