Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €125.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DHER. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.20 ($58.46) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.20 ($129.89).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

ETR DHER opened at €38.78 ($42.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €36.77 ($40.41) and a 12 month high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.