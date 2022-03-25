Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

DH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.55.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $23.83 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Definitive Healthcare news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth bought 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

