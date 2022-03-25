Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $432.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,266. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $381.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.17. The firm has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $436.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

