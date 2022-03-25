Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 432.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.59.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $431.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.17. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $436.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

