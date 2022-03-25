Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (DATP) traded 121.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 25th. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $13,793.22 and $2.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded 184% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00047375 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.65 or 0.07080163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,432.94 or 0.99628674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00043861 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

