Datamine FLUX Market Capitalization Achieves $284,276.56 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $284,276.56 and approximately $2,560.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,120.38 or 0.07102095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,016.21 or 1.00182560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00045475 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,174,116 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.