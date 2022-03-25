DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) & Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Head-To-Head Survey

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) and Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Snap-on’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A Snap-on 19.30% 20.26% 12.24%

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Snap-on has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Snap-on shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Snap-on shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and Snap-on’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Snap-on $4.25 billion 2.60 $820.50 million $14.93 13.86

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DAC Technologies Group International and Snap-on, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Snap-on 1 1 2 0 2.25

Snap-on has a consensus price target of $264.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.71%. Given Snap-on’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Summary

Snap-on beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DAC Technologies Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-On Tools Group, Repair Systems and Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial and Industrial Group segment consists of business operations that serve the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation, and technical education markets. The Snap-On Tools Group segment includes business operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through its worldwide mobile tool distribution channel. The Repair System and Information Gr

